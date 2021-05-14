Embattled Kentucky Derby champion Medina Spirit passed his final pre-race drug tests, clearing the way for him to run in the Preakness Stakes, officials said Friday.

Earlier this week, the colt's trainer, Bob Baffert, and Preakness organizers made the unusual agreement to test Medina Spirit ahead of Saturday's race in hopes of heading off drug issues that have dogged the Derby winner.

Baffert revealed on Sunday that Churchill Downs told him that Medina Spirit tested positive for betamethasone, which put the horse's Derby win earlier this month in question.

The last of three blood samples was taken from Medina Spirit on Tuesday and samples all came back clean, the Maryland Jockey Club said in a statement late Friday afternoon.

The tests were conducted by the University of California at Davis' Maddy Laboratory, according to MJC, which owns Laurel Park and Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, where the Preakness is set to be run on Saturday.

In addition to Medina Spirt, two other Baffert horses were tested. Concert Tour is also racing in the Preakness, while Beautiful Gift was slated to run Friday night in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico.

In a statement on Friday, MJC said "the additional tests and monitoring" were done to "ensure the fairness and integrity of the races with horses entered by Baffert."

Betamethasone is a legal, pain-relieving steroid commonly used to treat horses. But in many states, including Kentucky, no amount of it is allowed to be in a horse's system on race day.

Veterinarians caution against over use of betamethasone, fearing it could mask serious bone and joint injuries and lead to a deadly breakdown.

Saturday's race at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore is the second jewel of horse racing's Triple Crown, following the Derby and preceding the Belmont Stakes.

Thirteen horses have won the Triple Crown, and the last two, American Pharoah in 2015 and Justify in 2018, were trained by Baffert.

Post time for the Preakness is 6:47 p.m. EDT and the race will air on NBC. In early action, bettors made Medina Spirit a 9-5 favorite in the 10-horse field.