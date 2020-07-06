Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes agrees to historic $500 million deal

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes has agreed to a historic $500 million contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs, his agency announced on Monday.

Steinberg Sports announced on 10-year, half-billion dollar deal on Twitter. Mahomes’ agreement is worth $503 million, with $477M in guarantee mechanisms and a no-trade clause.

Mahomes is now "the first half billion dollar player in sports history," according to the agency.

Congrats to @PatrickMahomes on agreeing to terms on a 10-year extension worth $503 Million. He gets $477M in guarantee mechanisms and ability to have outs if guarantee mechanisms aren’t exercised. No trade clause. First half billion dollar player in sports history. History made. pic.twitter.com/beSGN4jyej — Steinberg Sports (@SteinbergSports) July 6, 2020

The Chiefs confirmed they reached the blockbuster deal with their MVP in a statement on Monday, with team CEO Clark Hunt calling Mahomes “one of the most prolific athletes in all of sports.”

“With his dynamic play and infectious personality, he is one of the most recognized and beloved figures to put on the Chiefs uniform. He's an extraordinary leader and a credit to the Kansas City community, and I'm delighted that he will be a member of the Chiefs for many years to come."

The deal to keep Mahomes has been a priority for a long time, Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said in the statement.

“I've said from the beginning that Patrick is one of the most impressive players I've ever scouted, but I don't think anyone could have envisioned everything he's brought to our football team and community,” Veach said. “His abilities are so rare, and to couple that with an incredible personality is outstanding.”

Mahomes was named the most valuable player following the Super Bowl in February, the first Super Bowl win for the Chiefs in 50 years. The 24-year-old quarterback marshaled his team to overcome a deficit in the second half of the game for a thrilling come-from-behind championship victory.

The Chiefs brought Mahomes on as the 10th overall pick in the NFL’s 2017 Draft and he went on to win league MVP in 2018, his first full year as a starter. The Texas-native went into the draft in his junior year at Texas Tech University, forgoing his last year of college eligibility.

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid called Mahomes one of the most incredible and special athletes he’s coached during his time in the NFL.

“The best part is he's still early in his career. He's a natural leader and always grinding, whether that's on the field, in the weight room or watching film, he wants to be the best,” Reid said in the team statement Monday. “He's a competitor and his teammates feed off his energy.”