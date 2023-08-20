Live updates: Spain takes on England in historic FIFA Women’s World Cup final

What you need to know about the final
- Spain defeated Switzerland, the Netherlands and Sweden on their way to the final.
- England’s path included wins over Nigeria, Colombia and the host nation, Australia.
- Spain is the very slight betting favorite to take home the sport's most sought-after trophy.
- Today's match will crown a first-time winner, joining previous champs the United States (1991, 1999, 2015, 2019), Norway (1995), Germany (2003, 2007) and Japan (2011) in this elite club.
- Australia lost the bronze medal match to Sweden on Saturday. Fridolina Rolfo and Kosovare Asllani scored in the clinical 2-0 win.
England announces unchanged starting XI
Coach Sarina Wiegman has picked an unchanged starting 11 from the semifinal, meaning star player Lauren James will be on the bench.
England's starting XI: Mary Earps (GK), Lucy Bronze, Keira Walsh, Alex Greenwood, Millie Bright (C), Georgia Stanway, Rachel Daly, Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, Jess Carter, Alessia Russo
Spain announces starting XI
Coach Jorge Vilda has made one change to his semifinal starting XI with Salma Paralluelo coming in for Alexia Putellas.
Spain's starting XI: Catalina Coll (GK), Laia Codina, Irene Paredes, Olga García, Ona Batlle, Teresa Abelleira (C), Jennifer Hermoso, Aitana Bonmatí, Mariona Caldentey, Alba Redondo and Salma Paralluelo
Spain defied expectations to reach final despite near mutiny
Spain has defied expectations by reaching the final despite a near-mutiny by players last fall when 15 quit the national team citing mental health concerns. The players also called on the federation to create a more professional environment.
Three of those players — midfielder Aitana Bonmati, forward Mariona Caldentey and defender Ona Batlle — reconciled with the federation and came back for the tournament.
Coach Jorge Vilda has thanked the federation for supporting him repeatedly during the tournament, and his players have said they are focused on the present.
Spain earned its spot in the final with a 2-1 victory over Sweden on Tuesday. Salma Paralluelo ended a scoreless stalemate with a goal in the 81st minute. After Sweden tied it, Olga Carmona scored the game winner in the final minute of regulation time.
Prince William wishes lionesses luck
England could flip 'It's Coming Home' from hope to real life
The rallying cry “It’s Coming Home” is one game away from reality and the end of England’s 57-year drought in global soccer.
The World Cup trophy can return this Sunday to the birthplace of soccer for the first time since 1966. But if it happens, the journey back to England will be with the women’s national team and not the men’s.
The Lionesses have roared their way into their first Women’s World Cup title game, Sunday against Spain. It is the first all-European final since 2003, when Germany beat Sweden.
It has been a magical ride for both teams: England has been on top of the global game since winning the European Championship last summer, and Spain is in its first final less than a year since 15 players quit the team in protest.
How to watch the Spain vs England
It’s the Women's World Cup final round and Spain will take on England.
When: 6 a.m. ET Sunday, 8 p.m. local time.
Where: Stadium Australia in Sydney. It is the largest venue being used for the tournament and seats nearly 75,000 spectators.
How to watch: Watch the action on Fox, Telemundo and Peacock.