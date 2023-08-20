Live updates: Spain takes on England in historic FIFA Women’s World Cup final

Coach Sarina Wiegman has picked an unchanged starting 11 from the semifinal, meaning star player Lauren James will be on the bench.

Coach Jorge Vilda has made one change to his semifinal starting XI with Salma Paralluelo coming in for Alexia Putellas.

Spain defied expectations to reach final despite near mutiny

Spain has defied expectations by reaching the final despite a near-mutiny by players last fall when 15 quit the national team citing mental health concerns. The players also called on the federation to create a more professional environment.

Three of those players — midfielder Aitana Bonmati, forward Mariona Caldentey and defender Ona Batlle — reconciled with the federation and came back for the tournament.

Coach Jorge Vilda has thanked the federation for supporting him repeatedly during the tournament, and his players have said they are focused on the present.

Spain earned its spot in the final with a 2-1 victory over Sweden on Tuesday. Salma Paralluelo ended a scoreless stalemate with a goal in the 81st minute. After Sweden tied it, Olga Carmona scored the game winner in the final minute of regulation time.