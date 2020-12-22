NFL hall-of-famer Kevin Greene dies at 58

Tributes from across professional football poured in Tuesday for former NFL star Kevin Greene, who died Monday at age 58 at his home in Florida.

Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016, Greene played for many teams both as a player and as a coach.

The Los Angeles Rams said Greene "defined what it means to be a Los Angeles Ram, on and off the field, elevating everyone around him through his extraordinary leadership and commitment to serving others."

In memory of Los Angeles Rams + NFL Legend, Kevin Greene. pic.twitter.com/1kppvHx2hD — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 21, 2020

Pittsburgh Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a statement that Greene's "sudden death is a shock to us all" and praised his time on the team.

A cause of death was not given.

The San Francisco 49ers tweeted their condolences to Greene's friends and family, noting he played for the team in 1997 and "registered 10.5 sacks and helped the 49ers win the NFC West."

Brett Favre, who along with Greene was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016, said Greene was "a true warrior and a dear friend."

Kevin Greene in pregame warm ups before Super Bowl XXX on Jan. 28, 1996 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. Joseph Patronite / NFL via Getty Images file

"As much as I disliked playing against him I loved everything about him at the same time and I loved him like a brother," Favre wrote.

The New York Jets tweeted that Greene, who worked as a Jets assistant coach, "made a positive impact on everyone he met."

Pro Football Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker said Greene was a "personal friend and a true Hall of Famer in every sense."

"He possessed the most incredible can-do attitude of anyone I ever met. He was a great player, but more than that, he was a great man."

"Coaches can tell when a player has that 'it' quality and Kevin had it, that sense of energy that was good for a team," former Carolina Panthers coach Dom Capers said in a statement.