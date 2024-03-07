IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

OKC Thunder center Bismack Biyombo collapses on sideline during game against Portland

Biyombo walked back to the locker room under his own power and cleared of any serious medical issues. The Thunder will continue to monitor and evaluate his condition.
Bismack Biyombo arrives to the arena before the game against the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 29 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.
By Katherine Itoh

Oklahoma City Thunder center Bismack Biyombo appeared to collapse during the second quarter of the Wednesday night game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Players were heading to the sidelines for a timeout when Biyombo suddenly fell while standing and high-fiving in front of the Thunder bench. His teammates quickly gathered around him in concern.

A wheelchair was eventually brought onto the court, but Biyombo was helped up and walked back to the locker room under his own power. Biyombo did not return for the rest of the game.

The 31-year-old was cleared of any serious medical issues, but the team will further monitor and evaluate his condition, according to OKC Thunder reporter Nick Gallo.

The 13-year NBA veteran signed with the Thunder on Feb. 10 after the trade deadline. Biyombo was playing his fifth game with the team when he collapsed.

The Thunder are off until Friday when they host the Miami Heat.

