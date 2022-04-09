Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies at age 24

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has died at the age of 24, head coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement Saturday.

"I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins," Tomlin said. "He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community."

According to ESPN, which first reported the story, Haskins died after being struck by a vehicle in South Florida.

Haskins, who was turning 25 next month, is a former star quarterback from Ohio State University.

Even though he started for just one season, Haskins became one of the best players in college football after setting Big Ten records and finishing third in Heisman Trophy voting in 2018, NBC Sports reported.

In 2019, Haskins joined the National Football League as a first-round draft pick for the Washington Commanders, where he spent two seasons.

He joined the Steelers last year, but never got on the field with the team during the regular season, NBC Sports reported. Haskins was in Florida this week getting in offseason work with several other Steelers skill position players.

