Tom Brady announces he is leaving New England Patriots

Tom Brady on Tuesday morning announced he was leaving the New England Patriots, a team he has played with for two decades and helped usher to six Super Bowl victories.
In a statement shared on Twitter, Brady thanked his team, his coaches and his fans for their guidance and support. "It had truly been that happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my life in New England."
It's unclear where Brady will go. "I don't know what my football future holds," he said.
The beginning of NFL free agency is set for Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, and since 12 p.m. ET on Monday, teams can legally "tamper" with pending free agents by contacting their agents.
This is a developing story; please check back for updates.