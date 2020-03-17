Tom Brady announces he is leaving New England Patriots

BREAKING: Tom Brady announces he's leaving the New England Patriots

It's unclear where Brady will go. "I don't know what my football future holds," he said.
New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady walks off the field after a loss to the Tennessee Titans in Massachusetts on Jan. 4, 2020.Greg M. Cooper / Reuters

By Elisha Fieldstadt

Tom Brady on Tuesday morning announced he was leaving the New England Patriots, a team he has played with for two decades and helped usher to six Super Bowl victories.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Brady thanked his team, his coaches and his fans for their guidance and support. "It had truly been that happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my life in New England."

It's unclear where Brady will go. "I don't know what my football future holds," he said.

The beginning of NFL free agency is set for Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, and since 12 p.m. ET on Monday, teams can legally "tamper" with pending free agents by contacting their agents.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

