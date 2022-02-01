Tom Brady officially announces retirement from NFL after 22 years in the league

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady told fans Tuesday he's retiring from football, saying it's time to focus on other things after an NFL career that has spanned 22 seasons.

The 44-year-old's lengthy Instagram post capped almost 72 hours of speculation since reports first emerged Saturday afternoon that the winner of seven Super Bowls would hang it up.

Brady wrote of the brutal physical toll and total commitment it takes to play football at the highest level. He made only vague comments about future endeavors.

"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore," he wrote. "I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

Brady just completed his second campaign with the Buccaneers, as the defending Super Bowl champions fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC semifinals.

Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 deficit to tie it late, before Matt Gay’s field goal at the gun won it for L.A. a week ago Sunday.

As soon as the game ended, speculation ran rampant over Brady’s future and whether he’d return to Tampa Bay for the 2022 season.

And as recently as Monday, it wasn’t clear Brady was hanging it up.

“I think when the time is right, I’ll be ready to make a decision one way or the other,” he told the Sirius XM podcast “Let’s Go!”

But by Tuesday morning, Brady made it official.

"I've done a lot of reflecting in the past week and have asked myself difficult questions," he wrote. "And I am so proud of what we have achieved."

Widely considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history, Brady leaves the sport with more yards passing (84,520) and touchdowns throws (624) than any quarterback in the game’s history.

Beyond those numbers, Brady also leaves behind an unprecedented legacy of winning, having captured seven Super Bowl rings while playing in 10 title games.

This past season was one of Brady’s best, passing for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns, both league highs.

The high level of play prompted Brady to speak openly about possibly playing to age 50, in what was simultaneously a mind-blowing and realistic goal.

This is a developing story. Please refresh here for updates.