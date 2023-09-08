U.S. Open protesters charged with criminal trespass after disrupting match

Two men have been charged after a protest at the U.S. Open disrupted the tennis match Thursday night between Coco Gauff and Karolína Muchová, the New York City Police Department said Friday.
Sayak Mukhopadhyay, 50, of White Plains, New York, was charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct and Gregory Schwedock, 35, of New York, New York, was charged with criminal trespass, a New York City Police spokesperson said in a statement to NBC News Friday morning.
The spokesperson said that on Thursday at about 8:05 p.m. local time police were informed about "disorderly individuals" inside Arthur Ashe Stadium where the U.S. Open tennis tournament was taking place.
“One individual had apparently glued his feet to the floor,” the spokesperson said in the statement. “Personnel from the Emergency Service Unit responded and were able to safely free the male and take him into custody.”
Police said that an investigation into the incident is ongoing, and that the two men were arrested and charged on Thursday and were held at the 110 Precinct.
The Thursday evening match between Gauff, of the U.S., and Muchová, of Czechia, was delayed for nearly 50 minutes, the U.S. Tennis Association said. Both tennis players took their seats during the delay and play resumed after the protesters were removed.
Gauff won the match to advance to the final on Saturday, where she will face Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.
Extinction Rebellion, an environmental activist group, took credit for the incident at the U.S. Open and used the slogan “no tennis on a dead planet” to call for an end to fossil fuels.
There were four protesters in all, the U.S. Tennis Association said in a statement Thursday night. Three were removed and escorted out of the stadium while the fourth “affixed their bare feet to the floor of the seating bowl.”
Stacey Allaster, the tournament director, said in an interview that there was a group of environmental protesters in an upper area of the stadium.
“When security got there, they found that one of the protesters had physically glued themselves in their bare feet to the cement floor,” Allaster said
The protest at the tennis tournament follows several protests by environmental activist groups, including one where protesters recently blocked the route to the Burning Man festival in Nevada. Others have recently staged protests targeting famous works of art.