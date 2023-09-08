U.S. Open protesters charged with criminal trespass after disrupting match

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Two men have been charged after a protest at the U.S. Open disrupted the tennis match Thursday night between Coco Gauff and Karolína Muchová, the New York City Police Department said Friday.

Sayak Mukhopadhyay, 50, of White Plains, New York, was charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct and Gregory Schwedock, 35, of New York, New York, was charged with criminal trespass, a New York City Police spokesperson said in a statement to NBC News Friday morning.

The spokesperson said that on Thursday at about 8:05 p.m. local time police were informed about "disorderly individuals" inside Arthur Ashe Stadium where the U.S. Open tennis tournament was taking place.

“One individual had apparently glued his feet to the floor,” the spokesperson said in the statement. “Personnel from the Emergency Service Unit responded and were able to safely free the male and take him into custody.”