Vaccine hesitant NBA star Andrew Wiggins is now vaccinated, coach says

Andrew Wiggins, the Golden State Warriors forward who balked at getting a Covid-19 vaccine, has been vaccinated, the team’s coach said Sunday.

“He just told me today that he was fine with us acknowledging it and that will be the end of it," coach Steve Kerr told reporters.

Wiggins, who had sought a religious exemption from San Francisco’s vaccine requirement, was one of several NBA players who had declined to get the shot.

The league said last week that it had reviewed and denied his request for the exemption, a decision that would have barred Wiggins from playing home games.

Wiggins, 26, had previously bristled after fielding numerous questions about his initial decision to refuse the vaccine, opting to blame the media.

“I’ll say something when I’m ready. The only thing the media has done, is kind of make it bigger than it has to be,” said Wiggins.

Had he not been vaccinated Wiggins would have been restricted from playing games in his home state of California. The NBA flexed its muscle last week taking aim at the vaccine resisters’ bank accounts.

“Any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement.