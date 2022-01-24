Off-duty Texas sergeant dies after struck in hit-and-run

An off-duty Texas sergeant has died after being struck in a hit-and-run collision early Monday, marking the second straight day that a Houston-area law enforcement officer has died.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez, 45, was fatally struck while conducting a motorcycle escort on East Sam Houston Parkway N. near Tidwell around 12:30 a.m. Monday, officials said.

He and other officers were escorting a heavy load along the service road with Gutierrez off his bike, blocking the exit ramp, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

A 40-year-old woman drove around his motorcycle and struck Gutierrez, Gonzalez said. She fled the scene, but was later stopped by another deputy, he said.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office sergeant Ramon Gutierrez died after being airlifted to hospital in critical condition. Harris County Sheriff’s Office

“The female exhibited signs of intoxication. Several charges are pending,” Gonzalez said.

Gutierrez was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition, and was later pronounced deceased.

He was a 20-year veteran with the department who served in the vehicular crimes division for the last 13 years, Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez called Gutierrez a “true professional” who was “loved by many.” He leaves behind a wife, a daughter and two sons.

"For now we’re coming together as a law enforcement family asking for our community's prayer and support to lift up our team member. We have heavy hearts … yesterday we lost another Harris County sheriff’s office corporal with Precinct 5 as well," Gonzalez said to NBC affiliate KPRC of Houston.

Gutierrez's death comes one day after the death of another Houston-area officer: Corporal Charles Galloway of Harris County Constable Precinct 5.

Galloway, 47, was shot multiple times after pulling over a vehicle around 12:45 a.m. Sunday in southwest Houston during a routine traffic stop.

The man driving the vehicle exited the car and opened fire at Galloway, who died at the scene, according to Harris County Constable Ted Heap.

The suspect in Galloway’s shooting drove off after the incident and has not yet been identified. The investigation is ongoing.