1 child dead, 4 missing after horse-drawn buggy overturns in Kentucky storm

One child was killed and four are missing after a horse-drawn buggy overturned in Kentucky during a rainstorm Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
The search was ongoing in Bath County in the northeastern part of the state, where the horse and buggy were navigating a low-water bridge when it overturned the children and one adult into water, said Kentucky State Trooper Scott Ferrell.
The adult was quickly rescued, he said.
"We have also had five Amish children swept away by floodwaters this evening after the heavy rain we’ve experienced today," Bath County Judge-Executive Bobby C. Rogers said on Facebook.
NBC affiliate WLEX in Lexington reported that authorities were called to the scene about 4:30 p.m.
The search was expected to continue through the night. Rogers said the National Guard dedicated 50 members to the effort.