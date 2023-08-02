1 dead and more than 50 injured after bus rolls over at Grand Canyon West

One person is dead and more than 50 are injured after a bus rolled over at Grand Canyon West on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The bus rolled over around 9:50 a.m. local time (12:50 a.m. ET) in the area of Grand Canyon West, a census-designated place in northwestern Arizona located on the Hualapai Reservation and home to the Skywalk observation deck, according to Hualapai Emergency Operations.

Grand Canyon West is not part of Grand Canyon National Park, which is operated by the National Park Service and located more than 230 miles away, according to its website.

A total of 57 people were involved in the incident, with eight people who sustained injuries flown to nearby hospitals by five medical flight agencies, and those who sustained "noncritical injuries" taken to hospitals by car, according to Hualapai Emergency Operations.

The person who died has not yet been publicly identified, according to Hualapai Emergency Operations, which added that the Hualapai Nation Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety are investigating the fatality.

The conditions of those who sustained injuries were not immediately available.

NBC affiliate KSNV of Las Vegas reported that the rollover was caused by a collision between a private tour operator a visitor’s personal car near a parking lot, citing a spokesperson for Grand Canyon West.

Representatives for Grand Canyon West, the Hualapai Indian Tribe and the Arizona Department of Public Safety could not immediately be reached Wednesday morning.

In the news release, Hualapai Emergency Operations said the investigation was ongoing and no further information would be immediately available.

The rollover comes after a similar incident, in Jan. 2021, when one person died and more than 40 others were injured — two critically — when a tour bus rolled and landed on its side on Diamond Bar Road, en route to Grand Canyon West.

The name of that tour bus company was not released at the time, and it was not immediately clear whether the same company had been involved in both incidents.