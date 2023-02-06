1 dead and four injured at rap concert in Arkansas

NEWPORT, Ark. — One person is dead and four others injured following a shooting at a rap concert in Newport, Arkansas, early Sunday, police said.

A 19-year-old woman was killed and four people were injured in the attack, which occurred during a Fredo Bang performance around 2:30 a.m., police told KAIT-TV in Jonesboro. The condition of the four wounded individuals wasn’t included in the report. One victim was flown to a hospital for further treatment.

Two suspects were arrested but were not immediately charged, Lieutenant Mark Harmon told KAIT-TV. Harmon said he expected more arrests.

The Newport Police Department did not immediately respond to an overnight request for information from NBC News.

Newport is a small city of about 8,000 people located 90 miles northeast of Little Rock.