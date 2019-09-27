Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Elisha Fieldstadt

A person was injured Friday morning in an officer-involved shooting outside of Oregon's Portland International Airport, police said.

The person, who has not been identified, was shot outside a baggage-claim area on the airport's lower roadway, and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Kama Simonds with the Port of Portland Police Department.

Responders were called to the scene at 5:23 a.m.

The officer involved in the shooting was not hurt.

Image: Elisha FieldstadtElisha Fieldstadt

Elisha Fieldstadt is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.