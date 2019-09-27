Breaking News Emails
By Elisha Fieldstadt
A person was injured Friday morning in an officer-involved shooting outside of Oregon's Portland International Airport, police said.
The person, who has not been identified, was shot outside a baggage-claim area on the airport's lower roadway, and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Kama Simonds with the Port of Portland Police Department.
Responders were called to the scene at 5:23 a.m.
The officer involved in the shooting was not hurt.