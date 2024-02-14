10 injured as car crashes into hospital in Austin, Texas

Ten people, including at least two children, were injured when a car crashed into an Austin, Texas, hospital on Tuesday, authorities said.

The ten were hospitalized in unknown condition, according to a statement from Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services. The two injured children and one of the injured adults were taken to Dell Children's Medical Center, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

NBC News affiliate KXAN of Austin said the car, which appeared to be a sedan, careened into the emergency room area of St. David’s North Austin Medical Center. The crash was reported around 5:36 p.m., the station said.

Austin-Travis County EMS designated the incident as a Level 4 mass casualty incident, which means outside resources could be required. Level 5 is the highest, most urgent level.

St. David's North Austin Medical Center. Google Maps

One patient required CPR at the scene, it said in its statement.

A hazardous-materials team was sent to the scene, the Austin Fire Department said on social media platform X. It wasn't clear if something specific inspired the hazmat response, but hospitals are customarily sites of various hazardous materials.

The cause of the crash was under investigation. A news conference was expected Tuesday evening.