10 people shot in New Orleans, police say

New Orleans police said 10 people were shot early Sunday in the city's famed French Quarter.
Two of the victims were in critical condition, police said.
Police had initially said 11 were injured, but later revised it down to 10.
No arrests had been made, police said, with any motive unclear. One person was detained by police but their connection to the incident is unknown.
The shooting took place on a busy commercial block of Canal Street that has streetcar tracks and is near many hotels.
Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said police quickly responded to the scene as patrols were heightened for this weekend’s Bayou Classic, the annual Thanksgiving weekend rivalry football game between Grambling State and Southern University that’s played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
A $5,000 reward is available to anyone with information that leads to an arrest of a suspect, Ferguson said in a statement Sunday.
“What happened in our city overnight was a cowardly and senseless act that we cannot and will not tolerate," he said.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell echoed Ferguson's sentiment on Twitter Sunday, where she said that the city " will not allow incidents like this to derail the progress we have made."
"When people resort to gun violence to resolve problems, it never creates solutions — only innocent victims and trauma," Cantrell said.
Cantrell said the city would do everything in its power to bring those responsible for the shootings to justice and support the victims.
"This tragedy will not define us, and it will not deter us from moving our City forward and keeping our people safe," she said.