12 victims of Philadelphia rowhouse fire mourned at mass funeral

Mourners in Philadelphia gathered Monday to remember 12 people, including nine children, who died in a fire that erupted in the rowhouse where they lived earlier this month.

The service at the Temple University’s Liacouras Center followed a procession through the city Monday morning.

“None of us know what to do with a funeral with 12 people,” said the Reverend Dr. Alyn Waller of the Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church. “We’re in a space of grief and pain we wish on no one else.”

Killed in the Jan. 5 fire in the city’s Fairmount section were three adults — Rosalee McDonald, Virginia Thomas and Quinsha White — and nine children.

The children have been identified as: Dekwan Robinson; Destiny McDonald; Janiyah Roberts; J’Kwan Robinson; Natasha Wayne; Quientien Tate-McDonald; Shaniece Wayne; Taniesha Robinson; and Tiffany Robinson.

Mourners embrace during funeral services for the victims of a deadly row house fire, at Temple University in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Matt Rourke / AP

The fire in the duplex, which is owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, began around 6:30 p.m. and officials have said it was caused by a lighter being used on a Christmas tree.

“I ask God, I don’t understand,” Sallie Thomas, aunt of the victims, said. “But I have to trust God. Because He’s the only one at this point that can heal the hurt.”

The family invited the public to attend Monday’s funeral, saying in a statement that it was difficult to express their gratitude to the community for the support after the blaze, NBC Philadelphia reported.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney was among those who attended, and said in a statement that since the fire “the entire city has been in mourning for each of the young mothers and children lost.”

There were six smoke detectors that were either not attached or missing batteries, the fire commissioner has said. A smoke alarm in a shared basement activated, but it went off late, he said.

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said last week that investigators believe that the fire began when a Christmas tree was ignited with a lighter found nearby.

A search warrant application filed in the investigation suggested it may have been a child playing with a lighter, but Thiel in a Jan. 11 briefing stopped short of saying a child started it.

“There are no words to express the love and gratitude our family holds in our hearts for our community. We are beyond moved by the outpouring of love and support,” the family said in a written statement announcing the funeral services, NBC Philadelphia reported.