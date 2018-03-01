12-year-old Chinese girl abducted from Reagan National Airport

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A 12-year-old girl visiting from China was abducted by a woman from Reagan National Airport Thursday morning.

The girl, JinJing Ma, is believed to be in extreme danger. She was last seen walking with an unknown Asian woman and may have been transported from the airport in a white Infinity QX70, either a 2016 or 2018 model, with New York license plates, according to police.

Ma is 4 feet 11 inches tall and 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and a black jacket, according to police. She changed clothes before leaving the arrivals area of the airport with the woman, airport officials said Friday.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Virginia.

Footage from a surveillance video shows JinJing Ma and the female suspect walking through the baggage/arrivals level of the airport. MWAA

A different man, wearing all black, was also seen in a surveillance photo at the airport with the woman believed to have taken Ma. Authorities believe the man to be the person who drove the white Infinity.

Ma was part of a student tour group that has been in the U.S. visiting schools and sightseeing since July 26. The group arrived in D.C. from New York Thursday and was supposed to travel to the west coast before heading back to China, said David Huckler, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Chief of Police.

Before arriving in Washington, a couple approached Ma while visiting the World Trade Center grounds in New York. Authorities said there was some familiarity between Ma and the couple, and believe that there is a connection to the man and women captured on airport surveillance cameras, Huckler said.

A witness reportedly told police that he may have seen the unidentified woman meet up with Ma in New York and give her food. It is not clear if the woman was a part of the same tour group as Ma, according to NBC affiliate NBC4 Washington.

Staff and other students from the tour group are being interviewed for more information on Ma, authorities said.

Airport police are closely working with the FBI child exploitation and human trafficking task force, Virginia state police and the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children, according to authorities.