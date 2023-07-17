12-year-old girl charged in acid attack on 11-year-old at Detroit playground

A 12-year-old girl has been charged in connection to what officials say was an acid attack on another girl on a Detroit playground earlier this month.

The 12-year-old girl is scheduled to be in court Tuesday afternoon for one count each of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy said in a press releases. According to Worthy's office, the girl was released on a $10,000 bond "with a tether" on Saturday.

She was not identified by authorities and her case will be heard in the Juvenile Referee Department of the court. The 12-year-old girl's family has not identified themselves and it is unclear if they have retained an attorney.

“This is an extremely troubling set of allegations," Worthy said. "Instant horrible decision making can have lifelong effects on others. There is no excuse for this."

The family of Deaira Summers, the 11-year-old girl doused with the acid, told NBC affiliate WDIV that the July 9 attack happened while Deaira and her cousins were playing at Vernor Elementary School. The 12-year-old was involved in an argument with Deaira's cousin.

“It is going to scar her for life,” Domonique Summers said. “It was a traumatizing event that took place and she’s going to remember this the rest of her life.”

After the argument Deaira and her siblings left the park, but Deaira had the acid thrown on her when she went back for her purse, according to the family's GoFundMe. The young girl suffered second and third degree burns on her back, arms and legs.

She spent four days in the burn unit at the hospital, the medical fundraiser said.

Deaira showed WDIV her injuries, saying she screamed and cried after the unknown liquid was thrown on her.

"At first, it didn't feel like it," Deaira said."But then, like, two seconds later it started burning and went through my shirt, my shorts."

The Detroit Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for more information from NBC News on Monday.