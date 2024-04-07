$1.3 billion Powerball jackpot drawing delayed over ticket verification issue

Saturday’s highly anticipated $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot drawing was delayed over what the Multi-State Lottery Association said was one lottery’s need for additional time to complete security procedures.

The drawing was originally scheduled for 10:59 p.m. ET.

Powerball rules require that every ticket sold nationwide be checked and verified against two different computer systems before a drawing, according to a news release.

“This is done to ensure that every ticket sold for the Powerball drawing has been accounted for and has an equal chance to win,” the release said. “Tonight, we have one jurisdiction that needs extra time to complete that pre-draw process.”

Customers were told to hold on to their tickets. Once the pre-drawing procedures are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of “lottery security officials and independent auditors.”

There was no indication of when the next drawing would occur, though Powerball drawings are scheduled three times a week: Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The estimated $1.3 billion jackpot would be the fourth-largest in Powerball history.