19-year-old man dies after falling from Utah cliff while taking photos

Friends and family are paying tribute to a much-loved 19-year-old man who died after falling while taking pictures at a remote beauty spot in Utah.

Jonathan Fielding died on Saturday at around 4 p.m. at Moon Overlook, a hard-to-access lookout spot in Wayne County, between Caineville and Hanksville, that is nevertheless popular with walkers and sightseers.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office confirmed the death to NBC News affiliate KSL of Salt Lake City.

KSL reported that Fielding was not from Utah but had recently moved to Orem. He had gone to the lookout — also known as Moonscape Overlook due to its other-worldly rocky landscape — with two friends, to take photos.

The sheriff's office said Fielding, also known as Jonny, went near the edge of a cliff and it gave way and crumbled beneath him.

"He's got a huge smile, his personality was overwhelming in positivity," his uncle, Russ Mayo, told KSL. "He was there exploring with his roommates, taking photos and just taking in the adventure."

"He was documenting and did get too close and the shell broke away, he was trying to make his way back and he just lost balance and fell," he said. "It's a tragedy for his family and those that he loved."

Mayo added that Fielding was doing what he loved, taking photos amid stunning scenery, surrounded by friends.

Friends set up a GoFundMe fundraising page to pay for his funeral, which has made $6,500 more than its $20,000 target.

"We are sad to announce that Jonathan Fielding has passed away," the GoFundMe page says. "He and his friends were hiking in Utah on Saturday, January 27th, where he suffered a fatal accident. Jonathan is loved by many and was a great example of selfless love."

Former classmates, teachers and friends left tributes on the Utah Valley Mortuary website.

"Jonathan taught me that loving life is about so much more than having fun. It’s embracing every day with an open mind and heart determination to live it to the fullest. Love you Jonny," one friend wrote. "He was always smiling, laughing, and embracing others," said another.