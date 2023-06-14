Two California men, including a U.S. Marine, were arrested Wednesday and are accused of firebombing a Planned Parenthood clinic in Costa Mesa last year, federal authorities said.

Tibet Ergul, 21, of Irvine, and Chance Brannon, 23, of San Juan Capistrano, an active-duty Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton, are charged with using an explosive or fire to damage real property affecting interstate commerce, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

A criminal complaint alleges they ignited and threw a Molotov cocktail at the clinic’s entrance during the early morning hours of March 13, 2022.

Damage to the facility was estimated at $1,050 and appointments for about 30 patients had to be rescheduled, the complaint said.

Planned Parenthood clinic in Costa Mesa, Calif. Google Maps

"My office takes very seriously this brazen attack that targeted a facility that provides critical health care services to thousands of people in Orange County," U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said in the statement. "While it is fortunate that no one was physically harmed and responders were able to prevent the clinic from being destroyed, the defendants’ violent actions are entirely unacceptable.”

Security videos show two people wearing hooded sweatshirts and face masks approach the Planned Parenthood around 1 a.m. and throw a flaming device at the front door, federal prosecutors said.

Investigators found burn marks on the entrance door and adjacent wall, according to the complaint. Prosecutors said an analysis showed a glass container and other materials collected from the scene contained gasoline.

The FBI in January released a poster announcing a reward for up to $25,000 leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspects, according to the complaint.

On April 3, a witness called the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center and said they could identify the people allegedly involved, according to the complaint. The witness, who said they knew the two men from high school, said Ergul sent texts admitting his involvement, the complaint said.

A day after the fire, the witness said Ergul texted saying “he wished he 'could’ve recorded the combustion,’" and sent a photo of a gloved hand holding a Molotov cocktail, according to the complaint. The photo was taken inside a car the witness believed to be Brannon’s, the complaint said.

Ergul and Brannon were expected to appear in court Wednesday, federal prosecutors said. They were unable to be reached for comment and it was unclear if they had retained attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

No one with the Costa Mesa Planned Parenthood could immediately be reached Wednesday afternoon.

The charge Ergul and Brannon face carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison if convicted. The FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service are conducting the ongoing investigation, federal prosecutors said.