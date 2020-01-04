2 charged in killing of man who chased laptop thief at Starbucks in California

Shuo Zeng was at a Starbucks in Oakland when a person approached him and swiped his laptop. He died chasing the thief, authorities said..

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Minyvonne Burke

Two people have been charged in the killing of a man whose laptop was stolen at a Starbucks in California, prompting him to chase the thief.

Byron Reed Jr., 22, was charged with murder in connection to the death of Shuo Zeng on Tuesday, police said in a tweet Friday. Javon Lee, 21, was charged with involuntary manslaughter. Both suspects were also charged with second-degree robbery.

Byron Reed and Javon Lee.Oakland Police Dept.

Zeng was at a Starbucks in Oakland at around 11:30 a.m. when a person approached him and swiped his laptop. The suspect took off toward a waiting SUV, and Zeng gave chase, police and witnesses said.

Zeng tried to get into the suspects' vehicle, with one witness saying he did a "superman-type dive" into the SUV. The suspects drove off, and Zeng was critically injured after he was allegedly struck by the vehicle, according to NBC Bay Area. He died at a hospital from his injuries.

“It was such a scramble; it was literally like a movie," one witness told NBC Bay Area.

Reed and Lee were arrested on Wednesday and arraigned Friday. A judge ordered Reed, who authorities believe was driving the SUV, held without bail, according to the outlet. Lee's bail was set at $255,000. Both are due in court Monday and are to be assigned attorneys.

Image: Minyvonne BurkeMinyvonne Burke

Minyvonne Burke is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.