2 dead, others hurt in shooting at Austin business

Two people are dead and one other was wounded in a shooting at a business in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, officials said.

The person injured in the shooting had what Austin-Travis County EMS described as critical, life-threatening injuries.

There were five patients in all, the agency said. Two had minor injuries or complaints sustained after the initial incident, it said.

Austin police said that no one was arrested but also that "At this time we do not have any information to believe there’s a threat to the public."

More details about the shooting were not immediately clear.

Police and fire department vehicles responded to an outdoor shopping center known as The Arboretum, NBC affiliate KXAN of Austin reported.

State Troopers at the scene of a shooting at the Arboretum in Austin on Thursday. KXAN

Police said there was a shooting incident at a business, but in a post on social media the department did not say which one.

The two people dead were adults and they were declared deceased at the scene, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

A woman who was in the area with her son told KXAN that the shooting was frightening.

"It’s terrifying, because my dad lives in this area, I live in this area, my son goes to school in this area," the woman, who gave her name as Crystal, told the station. "It’s just scary to know that we were just a couple of businesses away from where this happened."