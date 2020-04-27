2 injured in Iowa gas station explosion

Police said at least two people were sent to the hospital after an explosion in Earling, Iowa.
Smoke fills the air above a gas station in Earling, Iowa
Smoke fills the air above a gas station in Earling, Iowa, on April 27, 2020.Shelby County Sheriff's Office

By Doha Madani

At least two people were injured during an explosion on Monday morning at a gas station in Earling, Iowa.

The two people were sent to the hospital but their conditions are unclear, according to a Facebook post by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. Authorities asked residents to steer clear of the area as fire crews work the scene.

Earling is a small city about two hours west of Des Moines, Iowa.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request for more information from NBC News.

