2 injured in Iowa gas station explosion

By Doha Madani
At least two people were injured during an explosion on Monday morning at a gas station in Earling, Iowa.
The two people were sent to the hospital but their conditions are unclear, according to a Facebook post by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. Authorities asked residents to steer clear of the area as fire crews work the scene.
Earling is a small city about two hours west of Des Moines, Iowa.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request for more information from NBC News.