A standoff that reached into its second day in suburban Salt Lake City ended Saturday with authorities entering a home and discovering three people, including the suspected gunman, dead of gunshot wounds, authorities said.

The three might be related, Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera indicated to reporters at the scene Saturday. Family members had apparently come to the residence in Millcreek, Utah, to conduct an intervention on the 30-year-old suspect over his mental health and firearms, she said.

The shooter had "several firearms and a lot of ammunition," Rivera said.

Even as the standoff got underway Friday, she said, two of the people were likely dead by midnight. It was the suspect who appeared to shoot himself between Friday night and Saturday afternoon, when a regional SWAT team entered the home.

"He was still firing shots at law enforcement as of last night," Rivera said.

The standoff started Friday when someone came to a nearby Unified Police Department station to report gunfire at the residence, with an "elderly" woman trapped inside, the sheriff said.

Responding law enforcement rescued the woman as they took fire, Rivera said. Deputies and officers did not return fire, she said, and no injuries were reported.

As night fell, authorities tried to speak to the suspect, but he "ceased all negotiations," Rivera said.

The deceased were described as a woman and man in their 50s and the gunman.