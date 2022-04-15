Three deputies were injured and a suspect was killed during a shooting Friday in Kansas, officials said.

The incident occurred in Cowley County, about 50 miles southeast of Wichita, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The highway patrol received a "call for officer assistance" shortly before 12:30 p.m., local time, said Nikki Miles, a dispatcher with the agency. She said the injured deputies are with the Cowley County Sheriff's Office.

One of the injured deputies was airlifted to a hospital, while the other two were transported by ambulance, Miles said.

She did not know what preceded the shooting. There is not an ongoing threat to the public, Miles said.

Residents were asked to avoid the area. The highway patrol was on scene, according to NBC affiliate KSN in Wichita.

A representative with the Cowley sheriff's office declined an NBC News request for comment on Friday. The representative said a public statement was expected to be released later Friday.

This is a developing story, please check back for details.