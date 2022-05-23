3 killed on Long Island after drunken driver hits car with 6 people inside, police say

Three women were killed Saturday in a suspected drunken driving crash on Long Island, New York, that left debris scattered across the area.

The victims were sitting in the rear of a Lincoln Town Car with a driver and two other occupants when a Mercedes-Benz hit the vehicle in front of 214 Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park, shortly after 11 p.m., the Nassau County Police Department said.

Dante Lennon, 22, of Freeport, was identified as the driver of the Mercedes-Benz and the sole occupant of the vehicle, according to the department.

The three women in the rear of the Lincoln Town Car were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver and remaining passengers were taken to a hospital, where they were listed as stable.

Lennon was charged with vehicular assault, driving while intoxicated and three counts of vehicular manslaughter, police said.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the crash and “will be arraigned as soon as medically practical,” police said.

It was not clear Monday if he had a lawyer.

A witness at the crash site described the scene.

“When I came out, I just see all tires, pieces, everywhere on the floor," Jaylen Augustin said to NBC New York. "Right away called 911 to get some help, see what’s going on."

The investigation is ongoing.