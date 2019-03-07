Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 7, 2019, 1:26 AM UTC By Doha Madani

Three members of the U.S. Navy were arrested Tuesday in connection to a rape investigation in Georgia, authorities said.

Michael Billington, 24, Teddy Diake, 24, and Johnathan Augustus, 24, of Fort Gordon were arrested on charges of rape and aggravated sodomy, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

From left, Johnathan Augustus, Michael Billington and Teddy Diake Richmond County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office worked with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service on a sexual assault investigation that allegedly occurred at a home in Richmond County on Sunday. Fort Gordon is in Richmond County about two hours east of Atlanta.

An 18-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries after an alleged assault by three men in a bedroom, authorities said.

Billington, Diake and Augustus were then identified by other party guests and brought in for questioning.

The men are all currently detained in jail and have not yet been arraigned, according to the sheriff's office.

It is unclear whether they have lawyers.

The U.S. Navy did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.