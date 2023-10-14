3 people killed in shooting at party, Denver police say

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Three people were killed and three others were wounded after gunfire erupted at a party in Denver, authorities said.

Police were called to an "industrial storefront" on East 39th Avenue around 1:37 a.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting. One person was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the Denver Police said in a statement.

Five other shooting victims self-transported to hospitals. Two of them died and the others are expected to survive, according to police.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear. Authorities said preliminary information indicates that there was a party occurring when "shots were fired from at least two firearms."

As of Saturday afternoon, no arrests had been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.