A rare earthquake shook up northeast Ohio on Monday, with a magnitude of 4.0, officials said.
The quake was centered 2.5 miles northwest of Eastlake, and struck at about 10:50 a.m. ET, according to the United States Geological Survey. Eastlake is 18 miles northeast of Cleveland.
"I felt a shake but heard something different than normal," meteorologist Betsy Kling of NBC-affiliate WKYC tweeted.
There were no immediate reports of major damage or serious injuries.
"We felt it!! Eyes open everyone!" the city of Eastlake tweeted. "We are aware of the 4.0 magnitude earthquake. Please DO NOT call dispatch unless it is an emergency. They are overwhelmed with calls."
Three aftershocks were felt in the following hour, measuring between 2.1 and 2.5, according to Ohio Department of Natural Resources spokesman Eric Heis.
A representative for the Perry Nuclear Power Plant, located about 20 miles north of Eastlake, told WKYC that inspectors found "no abnormal or unusual indications" in the quake's aftermath and that it's "designed to withstand an earthquake measured at 6.0 at the plant site."
The last quake of this size in the area came on Jan. 31, 1986, when a 5.0 earthquake struck just east of Cleveland, according to WKYC and state records.
It resulted in only two injuries, a woman who suffered minor cuts from a falling ceiling tile and a child who was hurt by broken glass, according to the state.