The Department of Justice filed charges against four individuals, one a U.S. citizen, in connection with n connection with their alleged roles in a decades-long criminal scheme perpetrated by Mossack Fonseca & Co, a Panamanian global law firm.
The case is part of an investigation stemming from the Panama Papers, a massive leak of financial details about secret offshore accounts in 2016.
Richard Gaffey, a U.S. citizen; Ramses Owens, 50, of Panama; and Dirk Brauer, 54, and Harald Joachim Von Der Goltz, 81, both German citizens, were charged in an indictment unsealed on Tuesday, according to a Department of Justice press release.
Three of the four defendants named in the indictment have been arrested and Owens, a Panama-based lawyer remains at large.