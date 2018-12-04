Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Doha Madani

The Department of Justice filed charges against four individuals, one a U.S. citizen, in connection with n connection with their alleged roles in a decades-long criminal scheme perpetrated by Mossack Fonseca & Co, a Panamanian global law firm.

The case is part of an investigation stemming from the Panama Papers, a massive leak of financial details about secret offshore accounts in 2016.

Richard Gaffey, a U.S. citizen; Ramses Owens, 50, of Panama; and Dirk Brauer, 54, and Harald Joachim Von Der Goltz, 81, both German citizens, were charged in an indictment unsealed on Tuesday, according to a Department of Justice press release.

Three of the four defendants named in the indictment have been arrested and Owens, a Panama-based lawyer remains at large.