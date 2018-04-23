Authorities identified Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Illinois, as a person of interest, saying the vehicle the gunman arrived in was registered to him. Later Sunday, police said they were drafting murder warrants against Reinking.

Aaron said the gunman was wearing only a green jacket — no pants, no shirt — with ammunition cartridges in it. The gunman shed the green jacket while fleeing, Aaron said.

James Shaw Jr., 29, a restaurant patron, managed to wrestle the firearm from the shooter, Aaron said.

Shaw, his hand bandaged, said at the news conference that he made up his mind to confront the gunman and "that if it was going to come down to it, he was going to have to work to kill me."

"That was my opportunity, and I went for it," he later added.

James Shaw Jr. speaks at a news conference in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday. Rick Musacchio / EPA

Officials said Shaw's actions saved lives.

"Thrown into crisis, he acted with courage. He told me saw an opportunity and he took it — he saved lives," Mayor David Briley said.

BREAKING: Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, IL, is person of interest in Waffle House shooting. Vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him. Gunman last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. He shed is coat and is nude. See Reinking? Pls call 615-862-8600 immediately. pic.twitter.com/duoWCo5fC0 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

Aaron said federal and state authorities "have knowledge of Reinking due to previous interactions."

The Secret Service said Sunday afternoon that Reinking was arrested on July 7 and charged with unlawful entry "after crossing an exterior security barrier near the White House Complex." The Secret Service's Nashville Field Office and headquarters division were working closely with law enforcement involved in the shooting investigation, the statement added.