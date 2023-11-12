5 U.S. military service members killed in aircraft accident in Mediterranean Sea

Five American service members were killed during a training exercise Sunday after a military aircraft crashed into the Mediterranean Sea.

A fatal mishap occurred onboard during a routine air refueling mission, according to the U.S. European Command.

Search and rescue operations have begun, and the Department of Defense is withholding the fallen crew members’ identities until their next of kin have been notified.

"While we continue to gather more information about this deadly crash, it is another stark reminder that the brave men and women who defend our great nation put their lives on the line each and every day to keep our country safe," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement. "They represent the best of America. We will remember their service and their sacrifice."

The incident is the latest of several military accidents that resulted in fatalities this year.

In August, a Marine Corps aircraft crashed onto Melville Island in Australia during a training exercise, killing three of the 23 service members it was carrying and leaving the rest injured.

Nine people were also killed when two Army helicopters collided over Kentucky during a training mission in March. Just a month before, three people died in another Army helicopter collision in Alaska.

