5.3-magnitude earthquake hits western Texas

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake hit western Texas on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck about 23 miles west-southwest from Mentone, Texas, around 4:27 a.m. local time.

"You probably were just rudely awakened by an earthquake. USGS is reporting a M5.2 south of Carlsbad, NM, which occurred at 3:27am. We felt it here in Santa Teresa," the National Weather Service for El Paso, Texas, said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Santa Teresa, New Mexico, is more than 200 miles west of where the quake was detected.

Mentone, Texas, is a small town in Loving County, about 220 miles from the New Mexico border.

As of Wednesday morning, there have been no reports of damage or injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.