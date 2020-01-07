30 cars involved in pile-up crash on Maine interstate; one person seriously injured

Police said blinding sun may have caused the first crash and then "several other vehicles collided in a chain reaction."
More than 20 cars were involved in a crash on I-95 in Carmel, Maine, on Jan. 7, 2020.
Dozens of cars were involved in a crash on I-95 in Carmel, Maine, on Jan. 7, 2020.News Center Maine

By Minyvonne Burke

About 30 vehicles were involved in a pile-up Tuesday morning on an Interstate in Maine, police said.

There are multiple injuries with one person transported via helicopter to a Bangor hospital in serious condition, state police said.

The crash happened at around 7:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate-95 in Carmel, about 90 miles northeast of Lewiston. Police said in a Facebook post that initial reports indicate blinding sun may have caused the first crash and then "several other vehicles collided in a chain reaction."

Authorities initially said the crash involved between 50 to 60 vehicles.

The pile-up left several hundred motorists stuck on the interstate behind the crash site. Police said they are working to open a crossover to get traffic moving. Interstate-95 will remain closed for much of the day.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Minyvonne Burke is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.