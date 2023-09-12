Aaron Rodgers diagnosed with Achilles tendon tear, will miss entire season

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles tendon tear, the NFL confirmed on Tuesday, in a catastrophic injury that'll sideline him for the rest of 2023 — and could potentially end his career.

An MRI revealed the costly injury, the NFL Network and Pro Football Talk both reported, following the Jets' overtime victory on Monday night over the Buffalo Bills.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback, whose addition to the Jets was one of football's most talked-about off-season acquisitions, was helped off the field following a sack by Leonard Floyd.

Rodgers, who turns 40 later this year, had spent this entire career with the Green Bay Packers before coming to the Jets, in hopes of revitalizing the franchise that's endured seven consecutive losing seasons.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.