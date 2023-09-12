IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Aaron Rodgers will miss entire season after tearing Achilles tendon

BREAKING NEWS
Sep. 12, 2023, 3:47 PM UTC
U.S. news

Aaron Rodgers diagnosed with Achilles tendon tear, will miss entire season

The New York Jets quarterback took four snaps Monday night before he was sacked and struggled to get off the turf at MetLife Stadium.
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up Monday before playing against the Buffalo Bills.Adam Hunger / AP
By David K. Li

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles tendon tear, the NFL confirmed on Tuesday, in a catastrophic injury that'll sideline him for the rest of 2023 — and could potentially end his career.

An MRI revealed the costly injury, the NFL Network and Pro Football Talk both reported, following the Jets' overtime victory on Monday night over the Buffalo Bills.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback, whose addition to the Jets was one of football's most talked-about off-season acquisitions, was helped off the field following a sack by Leonard Floyd.

Rodgers, who turns 40 later this year, had spent this entire career with the Green Bay Packers before coming to the Jets, in hopes of revitalizing the franchise that's endured seven consecutive losing seasons.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets is sacked by defensive end Leonard Floyd of the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11, 2023.
Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets is sacked by defensive end Leonard Floyd of the Buffalo Bills. Elsa / Getty Images
David K. Li

David K. Li is a senior breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital.