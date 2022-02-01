An active-shooter incident at a private liberal arts college in Virginia prompted a shelter in place order on Tuesday afternoon.

In a series of tweets, Bridgewater College, about 140 miles west of Washington, D.C., issued the warning shortly before 1:30 p.m.

“Reports of active shooter on campus. Shelter in place.” A minute later the school tweeted, “This is not a test.”

Shortly after 2 p.m. the college said an individual was in custody, but they continued to urge people to shelter in place.

About 2:35 p.m., the school said: "For additional safety purposes, law enforcement officials will be moving through buildings. Do not be alarmed. listen to officers’ instructions."

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said, “I have been briefed on the situation at Bridgewater College. The shooter is in custody and state and local police are on the scene. I will continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with law enforcement.”

NBC affiliate WAVY in Portsmouth, Virginia, reports Bridgwater has a student enrollment of about 1,800 undergraduate students.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.