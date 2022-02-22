Alabama pageant queen dies eight days after accident, her family says

An Alabama pageant queen died Friday, eight days after an accident left her in a coma, her family announced.

"On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 5:30AM Eastern time in Miami, Florida, our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed from this life into the next as a result of succumbing to her injuries," her family wrote in a post on her Instagram page.

Bethel was Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021.

The Mrs. Alabama America and Miss Alabama for America Pageants organization also confirmed her death to NBC News.

Bethel had “an accident” on Feb. 10 in which she sustained severe damage to her brain that left her in a coma, her family said in a separate Instagram post shared on her account.

Details on the accident were not available Tuesday.

"Zoe touched the hearts of many people," and her accident "has been an abrupt & very traumatizing situation for our family," relatives added.

In addition to the Miss Alabama for America Strong pageant, Bethel was a political commentator for conservative media company Right Side Broadcasting Network, a brand ambassador for Turning Point USA and involved at Liberty University’s Falkirk Center, her family said.

The Mrs. Alabama America and Miss Alabama for America Pageants said in a statement, "On February 18th, 2022, the world lost a queen."

"She was a light in this world and we are heartbroken over the loss of such a bright and beautiful woman," the statement added. "Rest in grace and love, sweet one."

Her death comes nearly one month after another in the beauty pageant world. Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst died by suicide at the age of 30.