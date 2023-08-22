Amanda Knox expecting 2nd child with husband Christopher Robinson

Amanda Knox is expecting to add a new member to her family.

Knox, 36, posted a photo of herself showing off her growing baby bump in an Instagram photo shared on Monday. In the snap, Knox is seen sitting outdoors on a bench in a polkadot jumpsuit, her belly on full display.

TODAY.com confirmed that Knox is pregnant with her second child. “Pregspreading,” Knox captioned the photo and tagging @oxfordenglishdictionary.

Many people in the comments section congratulated Knox on her pregnancy news.

This will be Knox’s second child with husband Christopher Robinson. The couple got engaged in 2018 and married in 2020. The couple are already parents to daughter Eureka.

In an October 2021 New York Times article, Knox revealed that she and Robinson welcomed their first child together months prior. At the time, she said she was worried about the “paparazzi bounty” on her daughter’s head if she announced the news earlier.

The concern came because of Knox’s own headline-making past. Knox was convicted and then acquitted for the 2007 murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher as a student in Italy.

She shared additional details about the birth of their daughter, including her name, on an episode of Labyrinths podcast, which is hosted by the couple.

While at the time she said she wouldn’t post photos of her daughter, she’s shared peeks at Eureka on her Instagram over the years.

Prior to welcoming her daughter, Knox revealed she experienced a miscarriage. On her podcast, she shared how she and Robinson conceived quickly after they started trying and began designing a nursery.

However, at their six-week ultrasound appointment, the technician was unable to find a heartbeat. While she was told to return the following for a second scan, she said, she “knew something was wrong.”

“I did feel incredibly disappointed that that was the first story of my first-ever pregnancy…. I thought, like, I knew exactly what I want to do with my first pregnancy, and to have it not come to fruition not through choice felt like a betrayal,” Knox said.

By August of 2021, she would go on to announce that she was once again pregnant with baby Eureka.