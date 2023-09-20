Amazon driver 'in very serious condition' after rattlesnake bite in Florida

A woman delivering packages for Amazon was seriously injured when a rattlesnake bit her at a residence in Palm City, Florida, authorities said.

"The snake bite victim was transported to the hospital where she is in very serious condition," the Martin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

An eastern diamondback rattlesnake was coiled up near the front door of the location and struck as the driver as she put the package down on Monday, the office said.

An eastern diamondback rattlesnake bit an Amazon delivery driver, in Palm City, Fla., on Monday. Martin County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

The worker, who was not identified, was bitten in the back of the leg, just above the knee, it said. "She immediately became ill," the sheriff's office said.

She called 911, and dispatchers used her cellphone's GPS coordinates to find her, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's department described eastern diamondback rattlesnakes as "highly venomous" and common to the area.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.