Another skier reported missing in deadly Idaho avalanche

Search-and-rescue teams on Wednesday returned to the site of a deadly Idaho avalanche after another skier was reported missing from the resort, officials said. The resort said Tuesday that it believed all skiers had been accounted for.
A relative contacted Silver Mountain Resort around 7:30 a.m. and told the resort that the family had not been able to reach the skier, who the resort had confirmed was skiing during the time of the avalanche, the resort said. The avalanche killed at least two people and occurred in the Wardner Peak area of the resort around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Five others were rescued with minor injuries on Tuesday.
The resort, located in Kellogg in the northern part of the state, was closed for skiing Wednesday amid the search.
"An intense search is currently underway with Silver Mountain Ski Patrol as well as multiple teams and dog units from various agencies," the resort said in a statement Wednesday on Facebook.
The names of those killed have not been released. One of the skiers rescued, Bill Fuzak of Colbert, Washington, told CBS station KREM that he was buried for nearly an hour before being rescued.
"When they unburied me after 50 minutes, I shouldn't have been alive," Fuzak, who is trained in avalanche survival, told the station. "I got lucky, because I had the air pocket that I made."
"My lips were blue, and I was passed out. I just remember opening my eyes and I couldn’t believe that I was still here,” he told KREM.
Shoshone County Sheriff Mike Gunderson expected the search to end Wednesday evening, and "depending on what we find at that time, we will continue tomorrow if we need to," he said.
Officials said that based on the information they have the person being sought is the only one missing.
Silver Mountain is around 60 miles east of Spokane.
In the last decade, an average of 27 people died each winter in the United States from avalanches, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center's website.