Breaking News Emails
The Archdiocese of New York on Friday named 120 Catholic clergy that it said had been "credibly accused" of sexual abuse or being in possession of pornography.
About half of the men on the list were born in the first half of the 20th century and are now dead. The rest have either been removed from ministry and defrocked or are in the process of appealing their removal.
Cardinal Timothy Dolan said parishioners have been demanding more transparency and accountability.
"After hearing from many of you, including many victim-survivors, I have decided to publish a comprehensive list of all archdiocesan clergy found credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor," Dolan wrote in a four-part tweeted statement.
"Please join me in praying for peace and consolation for victim-survivors and their families."
The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, an advocacy group for sex abuse victims, called the archdiocese's move "belated" but welcomed.
"While it's likely this list was only released in response to growing public pressure, we hope that the publicizing of this information will ... encourage survivors who may be suffering in silence to come forward and make a report to police and the attorney general," according to statement by SNAP.