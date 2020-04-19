Armed hijacker on city bus in Dallas area shoots at officers in police chase

An armed man is dead after hijacking a bus and leading police on a chase and shootout that injured two officers in the Dallas area on Sunday morning.
Authorities received a call at 11:00 a.m. local time that a man entered a bus and fired a weapon, shooting out several bus windows, according to a statement from Dallas Area Rapid Transit. The man then allegedly demanded the DART bus driver take them to an undisclosed location.
One DART officer was reportedly wounded in the leg and another Garland officer also sustained a non-life threatening injury, the transit authority said.
Police in the Dallas suburb of Garland began to chase the bus and as officers neared, the man allegedly shot at them while leaning out the windows, according to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.
Spikes were deployed on the bus, but the vehicle turned around and headed to Rowlett, another Dallas suburb, according to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.
The bus passed through multiple jurisdictions, including Richardson, Garland, Rowlett and Rockwall, while traveling on the President George Bush Turnpike.
It was in Rowlett where the pursuit ended, after spikes were laid down on the road to the area.
The suspect exchanged gunfire with police after exiting the bus and was pronounced dead at the scene, DART told NBC News in a statement.
The Rowlett Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.