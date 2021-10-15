Assistant House Sergeant at Arms arrested in child pornography investigation

An assistant House of Representatives Sergeant at Arms was arrested and charged in a child pornography case, police in Fairfax County, Virginia, said.

Stefan Bieret, 41, of Burke, was taken into custody on Wednesday after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) contacted authorities about a "potentially illicit image being uploaded to a Dropbox account," according to a police press release.

Detectives executed a search warrant on the Dropbox account and determined that it belonged to a Fairfax County resident. Additional images containing child sexual abuse material were also found on the account, the Fairfax County Police Department said.

"Subsequent search warrants led detectives to the identity of the owner of the Dropbox account," the press release stated. "Yesterday, detectives executed a search warrant on his home and recovered multiple electronics."

Bieret was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography. He was taken to the county adult detention center and held without bond, police said.

Burke is located about 20 miles from Washington, D.C.

The House Sergeant at Arms office declined an NBC News request to comment. Congressional staffing website LegiStorm shows Bieret was employed by the office.

It's not clear if Bieret has obtained an attorney.