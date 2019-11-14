Authorities arrest suspect in 1990s Potomac River Rapist case

A suspect has been arrested in the 1990s Potomac River Rapist case, in which a woman was murdered and multiple other women were raped in the Washington, D.C. area over the course of seven years.
The suspect, who was not identified by FBI or D.C. police, was arrested in South Carolina, sources told NBC Washington. The alleged rapist "brazenly and brutally preyed upon women" from 1991 until 1998, when a National Academy of Sciences intern died, according to the FBI.
Authorities will hold a press conference Thursday to announce more details.
Christine Mirzayan, 29, was walking home from a summer cookout at a friend's place in the Georgetown area during the summer of 1998 when she was raped and bludgeoned with a 73-pound rock. Witnesses later told police that they saw Mirzayan walking along a dark stretch of road with a man following her, according to the FBI.
Witnesses were able to help authorities create a composite sketch of a suspect, which was age enhanced in 2011 to help catch the suspect.
Authorities have suspected that Mirzayan's death was connected to other rapes in the area that were perpetrated using similar violent methods. Seven of nine suspected cases were linked through DNA evidence. The suspect was generally described as an African-American male in his 40s or 50s.
Montgomery County Police Department Capt. David Gillespie said in a 2011 FBI press release that the rapist stalked and hunted women before his attacks.
“The rapist used a blitz attack, surprising his victims with force — sometimes wielding a knife or screwdriver— and throwing a blanket or towel over their heads,” Gillespie said. “He often stalked his targets, breaking into their homes and waiting, sometimes for hours, for them to come home.”