The Biden administration is leaning toward evacuating U.S. government personnel from Sudan, two sources familiar with the planning told NBC News, after nearly a week of heavy fighting between the army and a rival paramilitary group in the capital city of Khartoum.

The evacuation would include several dozen U.S. citizens working under the umbrella of the U.S. embassy, according to a military official and two congressional staffers. The Pentagon announced Thursday that the U.S. was deploying extra troops to the region in case they were needed for an evacuation.

“We are paying close attention and assessing the situation on the ground, but an ultimate decision has not made been made yet,” State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters Friday when asked about a potential evacuation. “This is a fluid situation.”

A three-day truce was reached early Friday between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Security Forces to allow for the flow of humanitarian aid and celebration of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, but it was not immediately clear how long the cease-fire would hold.

“The reports of ongoing indiscriminate violence in Sudan threatens the safety of all civilians, and jeopardizes the aspirations of the Sudanese people for a democratic transition,” Patel said. “We are very concerned about reports of continuing clashes, attacks on civilians and looting and urge the SAF and RSF to uphold the nationwide ceasefire through at least the end of Eid al-Fitr [on] Sunday, April 23.”

The first American fatality in Sudan was confirmed Friday, but the State Department stressed that private U.S. citizens on the ground in Sudan should not expect a U.S.-government organized evacuation at this time because of the uncertain security situation. A State Department-issued travel advisory for Sudan has been warning Americans not to travel to the east African country since August 2021.

“It is imperative that U.S. citizens and Sudan make their own arrangements to stay safe in these difficult circumstances,” Patel said Friday.

A U.S. diplomatic convoy came under fire in an apparent attack by fighters linked to one of the warring sides, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday, calling the incident “reckless” and “irresponsible.”

The State Department has established a Sudan Military Conflict Task Force to oversee the Department’s planning, management and logistics related to events in Sudan. NBC News has reported that there are more than 16,000 Americans on the ground in Sudan, many of them dual citizens. Around 500 of those American citizens had been in touch with the U.S. Embassy as of Wednesday and 55 had requested an evacuation, with the number expected to rise.