'Boardwalk Empire' actor hurt in Central Park rock attack

Michael Stuhlbarg refused medical attention at the scene. The man accused of attacking him allegedly has attacked strangers previously.
Michael Stuhlbarg on May 30, 2023, in New York.
Michael Stuhlbarg on May 30, 2023, in New York.CJ Rivera / Invision / AP
By Myles Miller, NBC New York

A “Boardwalk Empire” actor is recovering from a rock to the head he suffered at random as he walked near Central Park Sunday night, authorities say.

Michael Stuhlbarg, also known for his movie roles in “The Shape of Water” and “Call Me by Your Name,” endured pain and bruising to the back of his head, yet refused medical attention at the scene of the 7:45 p.m. attack near East 90th and East Drive, officials say.

A witness reported seeing a man pick up a rock and launch it into the crowd, resulting in Stuhlbarg’s injury.

A homeless man was taken into custody in the case. That man is allegedly the same person accused of attacking a good Samaritan who gave him a coat in Manhattan more than two years ago.

