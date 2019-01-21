Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By David K. Li

The body of a missing Texas woman was found Monday in a creek that had flooded the night she went missing, police said.

A volunteer search party found a body that "meeting the description of a missing person, Emily Wade" late Monday morning, according to a statement by the Ennis Police Department.

"The Ennis Police Department would like to share our appreciation for all of the volunteers and assisting agencies that have spent countless hours over the past two weeks searching for Emily Wade," the police statement said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Emily Wade."

The 38-year-old Wade, who lives with her mother and 7-year-old daughter, was last seen on Jan. 5 in Ennis, which is about 35 miles south of Dallas. She was on her way to see a movie and have pizza with a co-worker.

When she wasn't home by 10 p.m. CT (11 p.m. ET) and didn't show up for work at a Chili's restaurant the following day, her family began to worry.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Dallas County Medical Examiner to confirm the identity and determine her cause of death.